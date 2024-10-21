Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 48822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

