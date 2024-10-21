Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 199929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,407 shares of company stock worth $430,724. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

