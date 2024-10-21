SOLVE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.45 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $70,175.14 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

