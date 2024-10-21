SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Cut by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 6.5% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,006,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock remained flat at $53.90 during trading on Monday. 1,747,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,250. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

