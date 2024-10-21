SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lowered by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.61. 3,481,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

