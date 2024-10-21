SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $69,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.29. 441,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,067. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

