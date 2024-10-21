SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,702.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 521,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 507,929 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,704,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 674,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

