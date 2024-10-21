SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Decreased by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $18,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 39,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,187. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.