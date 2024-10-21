Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -338.32.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

