Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 27,123 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 27,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £7,051.98 ($9,208.64).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Thomas Spain sold 48,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £15,848.91 ($20,695.89).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Thomas Spain sold 63,322 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44), for a total value of £21,529.48 ($28,113.71).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Spain acquired 101,266 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £36,455.76 ($47,604.81).

On Friday, August 16th, Thomas Spain sold 21,238 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £8,070.44 ($10,538.57).

On Friday, August 9th, Thomas Spain sold 363,892 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £134,640.04 ($175,816.19).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Spain sold 249,650 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £92,370.50 ($120,619.61).

On Monday, July 29th, Thomas Spain sold 28,378 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total value of £11,634.98 ($15,193.24).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas Spain sold 45,187 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £18,074.80 ($23,602.51).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Staffline Group stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 25.76 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 110,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,216. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -196.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.18.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

