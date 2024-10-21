Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 89,594 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 489,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

