Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 3566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Sterling Check Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 22,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $377,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,400,808.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 7,540.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sterling Check by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

