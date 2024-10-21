Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after buying an additional 529,237 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $102.43 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $259.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.