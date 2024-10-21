Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 6.9% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.67 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

