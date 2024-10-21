Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PML. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 194,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,499. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

