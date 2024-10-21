Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 158,402 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,218,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,674. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

