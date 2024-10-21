Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.97. 193,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,121. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

