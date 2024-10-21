Stewardship Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $27.07. 434,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,356. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

