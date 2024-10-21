Stewardship Advisors LLC Invests $606,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,384. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

