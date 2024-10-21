Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 408,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,462. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

