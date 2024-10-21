Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,177 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

