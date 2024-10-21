STP (STPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.85 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $86.13 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,316.28 or 1.00062054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007865 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00066198 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04535048 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,090,025.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

