Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,031.83

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $34,031.83 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.11 or 0.03965370 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00041602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

