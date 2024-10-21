sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. sudeng has a market capitalization of $113.08 million and approximately $55.39 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sudeng Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01141918 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $55,219,001.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

