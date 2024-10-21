Sui One Day Volume Hits $662.90 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003029 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $662.90 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.12978613 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $661,969,030.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

