Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Price Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.87.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.