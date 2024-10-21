Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $156.51 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Swipe has a total market cap of $156.51 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 621,016,960 coins and its circulating supply is 621,017,248 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

