Swipe (SXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $157.17 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $157.17 million and $9.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 621,050,652 coins and its circulating supply is 621,048,679 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

