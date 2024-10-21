Synapse (SYN) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $110.73 million and $7.99 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,338,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

