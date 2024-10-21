Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Volume Hits $72.54

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and $72.54 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.84622526 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

