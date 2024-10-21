TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,793 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

