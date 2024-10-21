Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 571,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

