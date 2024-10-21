Tezos Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Tezos has a market cap of $710.76 million and $18.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,028,245,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,720,946 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

