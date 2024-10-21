The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hilliard Stock Performance

OTC HLRD opened at $400.00 on Monday. Hilliard has a 1-year low of $315.00 and a 1-year high of $400.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.01.

Hilliard Company Profile

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

