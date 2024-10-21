The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Hilliard Stock Performance
OTC HLRD opened at $400.00 on Monday. Hilliard has a 1-year low of $315.00 and a 1-year high of $400.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.01.
Hilliard Company Profile
