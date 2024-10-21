Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Up 21.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) traded up 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 222,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 112,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company has a market cap of C$93.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

