Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250.11 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Threshold has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $250.11 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.45 or 1.00042341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02515171 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,672,468.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

