Threshold Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $249.05 million and $14.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.10 or 1.00186850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00066490 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02405843 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $3,386,768.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

