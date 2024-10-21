Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 23.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $765.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,193. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $769.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day moving average is $655.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

