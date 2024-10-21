Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 109 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

