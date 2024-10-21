Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA SOXL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,282,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,122,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $70.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

