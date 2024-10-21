Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 170.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DGX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 491,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,064. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

