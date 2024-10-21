Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 923 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.45.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $318.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

