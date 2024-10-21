Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 19,696 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,335. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

