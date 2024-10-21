Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 650,271 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

