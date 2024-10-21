Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 210.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after buying an additional 293,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,559 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,728,595 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

