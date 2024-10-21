Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on October 21st (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Trident Digital Tech’s (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 21st. Trident Digital Tech had issued 1,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Trident Digital Tech Stock Down 3.8 %
TDTH opened at $2.80 on Monday. Trident Digital Tech has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.74.
Trident Digital Tech Company Profile
