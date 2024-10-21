Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 8,236 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

CGMS opened at $27.69 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

