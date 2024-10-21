Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 11,298 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

