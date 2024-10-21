Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 6,504 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after purchasing an additional 894,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.