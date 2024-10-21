Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.