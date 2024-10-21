Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International
In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX
Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edison International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Morgan Stanley Touches New High – Can it Mover Higher?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Boeing Stock: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead of Earnings
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Uber the Real Winner After Tesla’s ‘We, Robot’ Flop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.